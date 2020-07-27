GateWorld Podcast: Inside the Stargate Roleplaying Game

LISTEN: Darren and Adam take a deep dive into the new Stargate RPG with Wyvern Gaming's Brad Ellis.

A brand new roleplaying game set in the Stargate universe is about to launch! After last weekend’s preview at San Diego [email protected] the Stargate Roleplaying Game from Wyvern Gaming will make its official debut to the game-playing public later this week, at Gen Con Online.

In this installment of the GateWorld Podcast Darren and Adam sit down to talk with Wyvern Gaming C.E.O. Brad Ellis. We’re taking a deep dive into the game, it’s setting in the Stargate timeline, and how the developers are drawing on their own love of Stargate to make the game the best it can be.

Find the game’s official Web site at: StargatetheRPG.com

