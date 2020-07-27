GateWorld Podcast: Inside the Stargate Roleplaying Game

Visit the GateWorld Podcast page for more about the show!
A brand new roleplaying game set in the Stargate universe is about to launch! After last weekend’s preview at San Diego [email protected] the Stargate Roleplaying Game from Wyvern Gaming will make its official debut to the game-playing public later this week, at Gen Con Online.
In this installment of the GateWorld Podcast Darren and Adam sit down to talk with Wyvern Gaming C.E.O. Brad Ellis. We’re taking a deep dive into the game, it’s setting in the Stargate timeline, and how the developers are drawing on their own love of Stargate to make the game the best it can be.
Find the game’s official Web site at: StargatetheRPG.com
RELATED LINKS:
- Stargate Roleplaying Game
- What Is ‘Stargate Phoenix’? Inside The Upcoming Tabletop RPG
- “The Tok’ra” (SG-1 Season 2)
- “Fragile Balance”
- Young Jack
- Anubis
- “The Quest” (SG-1 Season 10)
- Merlin
- Stargate RPG Open Playtesting
- “Allegiance”
- Tau’ri
- Free Jaffa
- Tok’ra
- Jacob Carter
- Bra’tac
- Ashrak
- “Covenant”
- Gamma Site
- “Lost City”
- The Nox
- Replicators
- Stargate SG-1: The Alliance
- Alliance of Four Races
- Atlantis
- tretonin
- StargatetheRPG.com
BECOME A GATEWORLD CONTRIBUTOR
We’re looking for talented Stargate fans to join our team! If you are a writer, an artist, a vlogger or video creator, or have another skill you think can help the GateWorld community grow, we’d love to hear from you. Just contact the editor.
MAIL BAG
Leave us a comment below or on the YouTube channel! Let us know that you’re listening and what you would like to hear in the podcast’s future. We might read your comment on the air.
Thank you for listening!