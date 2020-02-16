GateWorld Podcast: SGU Revisited – Season 2.0

Sara Kehoe returns to the podcast to talk with Adam about the first 10 episodes of Stargate Universe's sophomore year.

Stargate Universe: "Malice"

There’s a common refrain heard among viewers of Stargate Universe: Whatever you might think of the first season, SGU turned a corner in Season Two. The crew of the Destiny became less reluctant, with less fighting amongst themselves and a gradual turn toward embracing the ship’s mysterious mission in the far reaches of the universe.

In this brand new podcast conversation, GateWorld contributor Sara Kehoe returns to chat with Adam about the first half of what would prove to be SGU‘s final season. Sara has been penning the “SGU First Timer” column here on the site, writing about the series from the point of view of a long-time Stargate fan who only now is watching the third series in the franchise for the very first time. (Look for new installments of that column coming soon!)

Adam and Sara dive right into the middle of the Lucian Alliance’s deadly invasion in “Intervention,” all the way to the arrival of the drone ships in “Resurgence.” (If you haven’t watch SGU yet, be warned that there will be SPOILERS aplenty!) Here Adam is the old hat, and Sara brings a fresh pair of fan eyes to a show that is, believe it or not, now a decade old.

